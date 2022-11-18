The coldest air of yet settles in for today as afternoon highs may not even reach the 30° mark. Winds won’t be too strong, only around 10mph or so, but any little bit of wind will make it feel much colder. Wind chills will be stuck in the teens much of the day. We will have sunshine returning, though.

Tonight, we’ll once again drop into the teens as we kick off another chilly weekend. Saturday will still be cold, but we’ll be heading in the right direction temperature-wise. Highs will make it into the mid 30s, but wind chills will make it feel like the 20s.

We are finally seeing signs of a warming trend that will start up by the end of the weekend and last into the middle of the week of Thanksgiving. Highs by Sunday should return to near 50°, with upper 50s to near 60° expected early next week.