Cold for New Year’s Eve, but the first day of 2020 warms up

What We’re Tracking:

Clear and cold to ring in the New Year tonight

Warmer for New Year’s Day

Chance of rain Thursday, changing to rain/snow early Friday

For your New Year’s Eve festivites, it looks to be a chilly one. Breezes will finally start to back off but temperature will still drop into the lower 30s around midnight. Eventually, we’ll start the New Year in the mid 20s.

The cold doesn’t stick our too long though. The first day of the New Year actually looks to be pretty nice! Our temperatures will actually climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s with mostly sunny skies.

Clouds will begin to increase later in the day Wednesday ahead of our next system that looks to move in on Thursday. A front will move through, but because temperatures will still be on the warm side Thursday afternoon, this system looks to start off as a rain event. Rain continuing on throughout the evening before our temperatures drop down to around freezing overnight. That’ll cause the rain to transition to rain and snow, then eventually all snow early Friday morning. Accumulations of less than an inch look the most likely with this system.

It moves out quickly and we continue to remain dry throughout the rest of the week into the weekend with temperatures in the lower 40s Friday and middle 40s Saturday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor