What We’re Tracking:

Warm weather overnight

Cold front arrives Wednesday

Big cool-down ahead, few showers

Ahead of the cold front tonight, temperatures will not cool off substantially, only falling into the lower to middle 70s for much of the region. Clear to partly cloudy weather tonight as light southerly wind continues for the day.

Looking forward to Wednesday, a cold front moves into the Central Plains. Highs may be limited to the upper 80s on Wednesday for areas to the south and east and 60s & 70s north and west. By Thursday, much of the area will stay in the 60s all day long!

This strong front could bring a few rain chances as well starting late Wednesday into early Thursday and then again early Friday. Cooler temperatures to close out the work week before a brief warm-up into the middle 80s for Saturday.

Another front looks to move in late Saturday and may provide a slim chance at overnight showers. Sunday looks dry as temperatures dip back into the 70s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller