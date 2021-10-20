Cold front brings temperatures closer to normal for the next two days

A cold front sweeps through the area, and we should all be on the cooler side of it by mid morning. That should limit afternoon highs to the upper 60s south and east and low 60s north and west.

There may be a few clouds around as the front slides through, but after that, we can expect mostly sunny skies and another breezy day with northwesterly winds this time.

Overnight, winds look to relax a bit, but remain out of the north and west. With mostly clear skies, we should be able to cool down into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Tomorrow looks to be on the cool, but pleasant side, as highs climb into the low 60s and northwest winds remain fairly light.