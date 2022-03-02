What We’re Tracking:

Cool down Thursday

Warm again through Saturday

Showers possible by Sunday

After a very warm day we’ll see a cold front slide through later this evening allowing temperatures to drop into the 30s overnight.

Thursday will be a bit cooler with highs in the 60s but still well above average for this time of year. A few clouds may try and filter in as well with light easterly breezes.

Our winds will start to pick up from the South by Friday and Saturday sending temperatures back into the middle 70s. This will lead to an elevated fire danger for the area so burning is not advised.

By the time we get to the weekend, we’ll finally have a slight chance for some showers to move in. Isolated showers are possible late Saturday with a better chance of scattered showers Sunday. The rain will cool us down into the 50s to close out the weekend and 40s to start early next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller