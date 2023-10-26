What We’re Tracking

Clearing out tonight

A bit of dry time to end the week

Chilly and rainy this weekend

Tonight, our cold front finally slides through, so our high temperatures will likely happen in the hours prior to sunrise tomorrow. By the time you wake up, most of us will have a breezy north wind in place, and temperatures will be dropping through the 50s and into the upper 40s. Temperatures will really struggle tomorrow, likely only rebounding into the upper 40s and lower 50s by the afternoon.

We get to catch a break in the rain for tomorrow, though, before showers start moving in again for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures drop into the 30s Saturday night and into Sunday morning, so we’ll have to monitor precipitation chances closely as a wintry mix may be possible for some. Overall, the weekend is looking cold and rainy.

After Sunday, we get a chance to dry out, but the colder air sticks around. Even though it’s several days away, it’s looking like a pretty good bet that Halloween will be on the colder side this year. Make sure trick-or-treaters have lots of layers in their costumes! Highs on Tuesday will likely be in the mid 40s with evening temperatures dipping into the 30s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor