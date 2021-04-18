Cold front moves through late Monday with snow into Tuesday morning

What We’re Tracking:

Cold front slides through Monday

Snow Monday night into Tuesday morning

Morning freezes during the middle of the week

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the entire area from 10pm Monday to 10am Tuesday for the potential of 1-3″ of snow.

Cloud cover will continue to decrease overnight with low temperatures in the lower 40s. The majority of Monday will be comfortable with highs for the day reaching the 60s south of the I-70 corridor, while northern areas may only reach 50°.

An approaching cold front is expected to bring falling temperatures by Monday afternoon and evening. After that, snowfall is expected to move into the region. As of right now it appears that a light accumulation of 1-3″ is possible. With the warm temperatures the snowfall should be largely wet and slushy and will quickly melt away with the return to a partly cloudy sky by Tuesday afternoon.

Widespread freezing temperatures will also accompany air behind this front so be sure to plan accordingly with outdoor vegetation. Frost is likely to form and linger once the system leaves the area. Overnight lows and morning temperatures early Wednesday and Thursday may dip below freezing, as well. However, warmer weather returns next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

