With occasional rain showers on Tuesday, temperatures will start in the 40s, climb briefly to the 50s before a cold front slides east. That will drop our temperatures down into the upper 30s, potentially, by the time we get to this evening.

The best chance for rain to mix with snow will be over the northwestern counties of the viewing area, however, all locations will cool off with strengthening northwest wind Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Through early afternoon, our northwestern counties could see a light accumulation of snow on grassy surfaces, but the main issue will be reduced visibilities with wind gusts as high as 40mph, or so.

Winds, area-wide, will be gusting to around 40mph from the north as the front slides through, and that will make it feel much colder through the night.