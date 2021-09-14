Cold front moves through today bringing rain and cooler temperatures

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and temperatures may cool down a bit for the northern counties with a front lingering over our area.

Highs will be in the middle 80s south of I-70, with winds starting to relax. Along the KS/NE border, highs may only reach into the upper 70s.

Best chance for showers and storms will be late Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, but can’t rule out isolated showers through the day. Some of the storms could be on the stronger side later on, but heavy rain looks to be the main threat.

Behind the rain, temperatures will cool down to the upper 70s and lower 80s before warming back into the middle to upper 80s by the end of the week and next weekend.