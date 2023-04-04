**RED FLAG WARNING** – In effect for most of the area until 11:00pm this evening.

**WIND ADVISORY** – In effect for the entire area until 1:00am Wednesday morning.

There’s another strong storm system that’s set to move through today and into Wednesday that’s looking be another wind-maker for the region. It will also cause temperatures to surge, hitting highs in the middle to upper 80s across the area by Tuesday afternoon.

Another cold front then sweeps through and behind the front, we’ll fall into the 30s Tuesday night. Winds could also gust over 50-55mph with the passage of the front.

Most of the rain and storms, again, appear to be just to our east, but some of our far eastern counties may see some storms late Tuesday evening. Some of the storms could be severe with strong wind gusts and large hail being the main threats.