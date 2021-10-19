Cold front sweeps through early Wednesday

What We’re Tracking:

Breezy night ahead

Cooler by mid-week

Best chance for rain not until end of weekend

Dry and breezy weather continues through the night, but a cold front looks to move early Wednesday morning. Despite the approaching front, the viewing looks to stay dry with the passage of this cold front.

The cold front will cool us back down though into the upper 60s on Wednesday then into lower to middle 60s for highs on Thursday. We look to continue our mainly dry and quiet forecast until we get to Sunday, at least.

Strong southerly breezes return for the weekend, and that will send highs back into the middle 70s for Saturday and Sunday. Scattered showers and storms look to be possible by the last half of the weekend, starting up with some storms for Saturday night and possibly a few more later in the day on Sunday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller