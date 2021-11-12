Cold night ahead as winds relax

What We’re Tracking:

Winds relax

Chilly start to the weekend

Warming up early next week

Winds will finally start to let up late tonight from the northwest at around 5-10 mph. Cloud cover may also clear out briefly heading into tomorrow morning. With both of those factors, temperatures will get very chilly tonight as most of the viewing area dips below freezing and wind chills values in the lower 20s. Any evening plans for Friday night or early morning Saturday will be cold and you’ll definitely want to bundle up!

Throughout the weekend we’ll get a break from the winds. There may be peaks of sunshine possible both Saturday and Sunday, but afternoon highs will struggle. Saturday looks to remain dry with highs in the lower 50s to start out the weekend.

Overnight Saturday into Sunday there is a slight chance that a few showers slide through the area. Luckily, temperatures won’t be nearly as chilly as Saturday morning thanks to the cloud cover with many in the lower 40s. Anything that falls from the sky will be in the form of rain and will mostly likely move in after midnight and exit before daybreak.

Sunday will be similar with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures remaining in the lower 50s. We start to see some relief heading into the upcoming work week with highs returning in the 60s, possibly a few 70s by Tuesday.

By mid-week it is possible we see another big cool down with many struggling to get out of the 40s by late next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez