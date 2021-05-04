Cold night ahead before a slow warm up

What We’re Tracking:

Cold night ahead

Few showers midweek

Warmer by the weekend

Thanks to the clouds clearing out earlier this afternoon, we’ll see a fairly nice evening with clear skies and our wind finally starting to calm down after dinnertime. With that being said, temperatures will remain on the chilly side through the overnight hours with our lows reaching the lower 40s and maybe a few upper 30s creeping in for tomorrow morning.

Cloud cover will then build back in throughout the day, Wednesday, with highs once again only in the middle 60s. Another system will quickly pass through with a chance for a few isolated showers during the afternoon.

There could be another chance for a few spotty showers Thursday, but for the most part we look to remain dry. We’ll slowly warm up through the rest of the week as we approach 70° on Friday.

By the weekend highs will return to the 70s and 80s, but another storm system will be moving through that could bring us a chance for a few showers and storms by Saturday morning.

Rain chances look to continue through the daytime, but things do seem to dry out and clear out just in time for Mother’s Day.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com