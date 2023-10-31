What We’re Tracking

One more cold night

Warming up as the week progresses

Slim rain chances

After chilly evening temperatures for Halloween, we will see temperatures dropping into the upper 10s and lower 20s by early Wednesday morning. These near-record lows tonight will be the last of the colder nights for this stretch.

The good news is more comfortable fall temperatures are back on the way. As we move into the second half of the work week, temperatures climb back up into lower 50s on Wednesday and then into the middle 60s with a mostly sunny sky by Thursday and Friday. Overall, the weather is looking really good for the end of the week.

That mild, sunny weather should last into next weekend with highs on both Saturday & Sunday in the middle to upper 60s and lows in the lower 40s. The next week looks to be quite the dry pattern with only a few slim rain chances on Saturday and again on Monday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller