What We’re Tracking:

Another cold night

Steady warm-up this week

Even warmer by this weekend

Under a mainly clear sky tonight, temperatures will tumble back into the lower 10s. The wind should be light to calm, so not expecting a major issue for wind chill overnight, just very cold air.

We’re expecting a big warm-up heading through the week and toward the weekend, too. Highs by Thursday and Friday should make it into the middle 40s. By the time we get to Saturday, we should be able to climb into the 50s, possibly even warmer by the start of next week.

To get the warmer temperatures, though, it’s going to start getting windy. By Saturday, our southwest winds will pick up to around 10-20mph with stronger gusts around 30mph. Sunday, we’ll catch a break, but by Monday wind gusts will return and pick up a little to around 35mph with highs climbing into the upper 50s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller