What We’re Tracking

Chilly evening ahead

Drying out through midweek

Warming up by Wednesday

Tonight, Mostly clear skies will allow our temperatures to cool quite a bit. Overnight lows will be in the lower 20s with breezy conditions remaining. That means we’ll have to keep an eye on our wind chill – especially around sunrise.

Temperatures waking up early Monday morning will feel close to single digits with wind factored in. Gusts up to 25 mph may still be present through the morning. A light breeze will then take over for the rest of the day where highs will struggle to reach the lower 40s.

A warming trend is then expected to move in on Tuesday. Highs may be in the lower 50s with lots of sunshine. By Wednesday, highs could be as warm as the mid 60s before our next chance for precipitation arrives on Thursday. Right now it looks like we may be in for mostly rain once again.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush