Cold night ahead with some areas possibly seeing freezing temperatures

Freeze Warning: Washington, Clay, Riley, Pottawatomie and Geary counties from 3:00 AM to 9:00 AM on Saturday morning.

Frost Advisory: The whole viewing area from 3:00 AM to 9:00 AM on Saturday morning.

What We’re Tracking:

Chilly evening ahead

Quick cold front on Saturday

Few rain chances next week

Winds will continue to decrease through the rest of today and eventually leave us with calm conditions over night. Chilly temperatures are expected this evening with some spots further north possibly seeing freezing conditions. Frost can be expected across the rest of the viewing area with clear skies above helping that cooling process take place. Be sure to grab a coat if you’re heading out for your Friday night!

Heading into the weekend, Saturday will have temperatures in the lower to middle 60s making for a brief warm up with mostly sunny skies. A small front is expected to move through on Sunday and Halloween looks very typical for this time of year. It’ll feature a dry forecast, with some clouds moving in late. Afternoon highs should make it into the middle 50s and drop through the 40s for evening trick-or-treating.

Looking forward to next week, some much cooler air will try to force its way into the viewing area. A few chances for rain can be expected for Monday and Tuesday. We’ll have to watch overnight temperatures closely heading into Tuesday if showers continue. It may get cold enough that a few snowflakes try to mix in.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez