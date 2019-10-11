Cold night ahead with warmer temperatures for the weekend

A Freeze Warning is in effect for the entire viewing area from 11 p.m. Friday until 9 a.m. Saturday.

What We’re Tracking:

Cold tonight

Frost early Saturday

Sunny and mild afternoons this weekend

We’ll continue to stay cold this evening as temperatures drop into the lower 30s overnight falling below freezing for Saturday morning. If you’re heading out to a high school football game this evening, temperatures will still remain chilly in the upper 30s with wind chill values in the lower 30s so don’t forget your coat, gloves, hat, and plenty of blankets when you head out as this is typically late November type weather.

Frost is still possible early Saturday morning with temperatures in the lower to middle 30s. We start to warm up during the afternoon hours but still well below average as highs might only be in the upper 50s and lower 60s Saturday with mid 60s for Sunday. We will see lots of sunshine for Saturday through Monday with near perfect football weather for the Chiefs game on Sunday.

Looking at the extended forecast into the later part of next week, there looks to be another chance for cooler weather as highs look to stumble into the middle to upper 50s by next Wednesday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com





