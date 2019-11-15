Cold night before a beautiful stretch of weather

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly sunny Friday

Scattered clouds this weekend

Warmer temperatures early next week

Tonight will still be a chilly one with temperatures dropping down into the middle 20s.

Friday should be better with mid 50s and blue skies to set us up for a better stretch ahead. Saturday and Sunday should be partly cloudy, somewhat breezy and dry with mid to upper 50s. Hopefully clouds remain broken over the weekend so it’s more pleasant than it would be otherwise.

Precipitation chances remain low to near zero for the near future. There may be a few sprinkles late in the weekend with an isolated shower chance by midweek.

For the most part, pleasant weather may carry us through much of next week with frosty nights, mild days and plenty of sunshine. We may even get a few more days with highs of 60 degrees or more.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

