What We’re Tracking:

Chilly and clear tonight

Mostly sunny and warmer later this week

Mainly dry forecast ahead

Another cold night with mainly clear weather and lows in the lower 20s. The wind will pick up around daybreak, dropping wind chills into the 10s for the start of the day before we warm back up toward afternoon.

The rest of the week we’ll see temperatures gradually warm up into the lower 50s with windy conditions returning for Thursday–only changing to a south breeze. We could see wind gusts around 40 mph starting tomorrow, and possibly getting a bit stronger by Friday. That strong south wind will bring in warmer air, and we may even be able to reach into the upper 60s by Friday afternoon because of it. Another shot of cooler air comes in by Saturday with the passage of a cold front, but once again, this system looks to pass by with little to no precipitation associated with it.

Temperatures rebound, again, for Sunday and Monday back into the middle 50s. Yet another front moves through by Tuesday, and their may be a very slim chance at some precipitation with this system, but it doesn’t look promising. Temperatures will take another dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s for Tuesday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller