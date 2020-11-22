Cold night before rain chances return on Monday

What We’re Tracking:

Dry, cold night

Showers early this week

Pleasantly cool week

Mostly clear skies to start the night with increasing clouds late in the night. Overnight temperatures will be dropping down into the upper 20s for Monday morning. A very chilly start to your work week can be expected tomorrow as you head out the door so be sure to grab a heavy jacket.

Our next storm system arrives Monday afternoon and our rain chances will gradually increase as we head into the late afternoon and early evening hours, holding temperatures into the upper 40s. Rain showers become much more likely throughout the day on Tuesday with temperatures climbing into the upper 50s.

Thanksgiving week should clear back out and highs will climb into the lower 50s on Wednesday, then into the upper 50s with lots of sunshine for Thanksgiving Day. Although it remains rather cool with lows in the 20s and 30s by this weekend, it will be dry and sunny with highs in the 50s all weekend long.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com