What We’re Tracking:

Another cold night

Warming up by Sunday afternoon

Pleasant through Thanksgiving

The cold weather sticking around for another night as we look for clear sky conditions and low temperatures dipping into the upper 10s for the start of the day on Sunday. Wind should let up, so not looking at significant wind chill issue overnight.

We are finally seeing signs of a warming trend that will start up by the end of the weekend and last into the middle of the week of Thanksgiving. Highs for Sunday should return to near 50°, but a southerly wind will make it feel a bit cooler for much of the day. Even warmer for the start of the week with less wind. Highs Monday through Wednesday will top out in the middle to upper 50s.

The next 7 days will be mainly dry, but we are keeping an eye on a system that appears to arrive near Thanksgiving. At this point, if anything does come of it, temperatures will be warm enough that wintry precipitation doesn’t look to be an issue for us. As it stands, it doesn’t look like a very promising chance for rain anyway. There is a chance that we see the cooler temperatures arrive the day of Thanksgiving depending on the timing of our next front. Although it may move through relatively quiet, we hold on to the cooler air heading into Black Friday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller