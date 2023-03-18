What We’re Tracking

Breezy and cold Saturday

Warming up into next week

Few rain chances

We’re starting off with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 10s and lower 20s this morning. Winds are lighter but still 10-15 mph out of the North and Northwest making it feel like single digits across much of the area.

Highs for this afternoon will struggle to get into the 30s with winds gusting up to 30 mph. That means that wind chills will be in the 10s all day. Any sort of outdoor activity will be very cold. If you have to be outside wear as many layers as possible!

By Sunday we should start to warm things back up, although still chilly. Expect plenty of sunshine, lighter winds, and highs returning to the middle 40s.

Our warming trend continues into next week with returning southerly winds. We should be back to near 60° by Monday with highs approaching lower 70s by midweek. There may be a few chance for rain Tuesday and late in the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez