Cold start for Black Friday, warmer this afternoon

What We’re Tracking:

Chilly start Friday

Warming up

Dry conditions continue

The cooler air from Thanksgiving comes to an end as milder weather builds in for the weekend. Early Black Friday will be very cold with wind speeds picking up ever so slightly. You’ll be able to notice it though so grab an extra jacke if you plan on heading out to shop!

Later this afternoon, highs should rebound into the upper 50s – several spots possibly seeing lower 60s. Expect plenty of sunshine for your Friday.

For the travel weekend, temperatures in the 60s should be returning by Saturday with lots of sun. There may be a weak cold front that moves through late, but we look to stay dry. It’s possible temperatures drop just slightly for Sunday afternoon in the lower 50s.

Looking ahead to the last few days of November, beside a slight dip in temperatures for Sunday, we hold on to the milder air to close out the month with lower 60s anticipated for Monday and Tuesday. We could even be holding on to the milder temperatures for the first few days of December!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez