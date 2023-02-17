What We’re Tracking

Cold morning

Sunshine all day on Friday

Much warmer weekend

Thanks to clear skies and calm winds throughout the night, we’re starting off this morning in the middle 10s and even single digits up north where there is a little more snow on the ground.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine throughout the day, but temperatures will still be a little on the chilly side. Afternoon highs will climb into the middle 40s , then warm more into the weekend. More clouds build in on Saturday with highs into the middle 50s as we continue to stay dry.

Sunday could warm even more with a little more sunshine mixed in. Highs will top out in the upper 50s. This stretch of warmer weather carries over into next week with highs in the 50s and lower 60s through the middle of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez