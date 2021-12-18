Cold start Saturday, not much improvement by the afternoon

What We’re Tracking:

Chilly air Saturday

Colder nights ahead

Still remaining dry

We’re starting off with temperatures in the upper 20s but with winds out of the North at 15-20 mph, it feels much colder out with some spots feeling like teens and even single digits.

By this afternoon enough sunshine will help warm us into the middle 30s but, the wind will continue to be a problem. Saturday is shaping up to be one of the coolest days, for the next 6 to 7 days, with wind chill values keeping us in the lower to middle 20s. Gusts of up to 25 mph will be possible.

The second half of the weekend will be a lot quieter and slightly warmer. Expect calmer winds, more sunshine, and a slight bump in temperatures with the lower 40s for Sunday.

Early next week we’ll hold on to those 40s for Monday with dry conditions and plenty of sunshine. A gradual warm-up looks to take place by midweek as afternoon highs start to climb into the lower to middle 50s. Upper 70s appear to be out of the question this time around though, so we’ll take what we can get.

An early look at the holiday forecast: The chance of a white Christmas this year is about slim to none. As you can imagine, this December we have seen many records being broken with our temperatures so it’s easy to assume snow is off the table. There are indications another cold front will move through before Christmas Eve but no activity looks to come along with it. Temperatures may be around 40° or so. Depending on the timing, we could warm back up just in time for Christmas day with sunshine and afternoon highs in the 50s!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez