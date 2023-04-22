What We’re Tracking

Chilly day Saturday

Another freeze early Sunday

Rainy start to next week

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the entire viewing area until 9 AM.

A FREEZE WARNING has been issued for the entire viewing area from 12 AM to 9 AM Sunday.

We held on to mostly clear skies through the night as winds relaxed and allowed temperatures to drop into the 30s. Some even near freezing. Luckily, with our light winds it’s not feeling much colder than our air temperatures this morning.

Today could be our coldest out of the next several days with highs stuck in the 50s. Winds will also remain breezy, but out of the north and west, making it feel colder at times. Luckily, we should see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the daytime.

Those winds do look to back off quite a bit for Saturday night, and with clear skies expected, that will create some pretty cold conditions for this time of the year. Low temperatures by Sunday morning may dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

With cold temperatures expected for overnight lows the next few nights, a freeze warning and freeze watch has been issued for portions of the area.

Our weather pattern gets pretty active heading into next week, which is typical for this time of the year. The next chance for showers arrives by late Monday and lingers through midweek as highs try and rebound into the middle 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez