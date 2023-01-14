What We’re Tracking:

Warming up Saturday

Mild and pleasant Sunday

Few rain chances next week

We’re starting off cold this morning with many in the lower to middle 20s. Winds are fairly light so it’s not feeling much colder than the air temperature. There is frost developing on grassy surfaces and cars so be sure to give yourself a couple of extra minutes to defrost the windshield before heading out.

We look to warm things up quite nicely this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds and highs making it back into the 50s. By Sunday, we could be approaching 60° although clouds will start to increase but still very nice overall. Winds do however look to make a return.

Our next chance for rain looks to arrive early Monday morning. Mostly isolated, as many look to stay dry just holding on to cloud cover. Temperatures still appear to be well above normal for mid-January, so the precipitation type with this system will likely be all rain.

The rest of the week does seem to be a bit more active with another system set to arrive by Wednesday, and another potential system by the weekend. We are keeping a close eye on the track of the midweek system, though. As of right now, it appears to be mainly rain, but if the track shifts just a bit more to the south, we may be looking at more wintry precipitation.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez