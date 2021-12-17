Cold start to the day, mild this afternoon

What We’re Tracking:

Cool but pleasant Friday

Chilly air Saturday

Colder nights ahead

A cold start to the day as temperatures dropped below freezing for most. You may want to give yourself a few extra minute before heading out the door to defrost the car.

Later this afternoon we may try and warm things up by a few degrees compared to Thursday, with lower 50s for highs. We don’t get much time to see temperatures any warmer than that as yet another stronger front slides through and brings chilly weather by Saturday. This front will move through quietly as we don’t look to see any precipitation chances just cooler air. Highs to start out the weekend will struggle to even get out of the 30s with 40s by Sunday afternoon.

Early next week we’ll hold on to those 40s for Monday with dry conditions and plenty of sunshine. A gradual warm-up looks to take place by midweek as afternoon highs start to climb into the lower to middle 50s.

An early look at the holiday forecast: The chance of a white Christmas this year is about slim to none. As you can imagine, this December we have seen many records being broken with our temperatures so it’s easy to assume snow is off the table. There are indications another cold front will move through before Christmas Eve but no activity looks to come along with it. Temperatures may be around 40° or so. Depending on the timing, we could warm back up just in time for Christmas day with sunshine and afternoon highs in the 50s!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez