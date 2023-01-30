The cold weather continues as we start off the work week. Highs today will only make it into the lower 20s as our winds back off just a touch. It’ll still feel cold though with wind chills in the teens through the afternoon. We should see a bit of sunshine today, too, as our skies begin to clear.

Tonight will be frigid again, but winds will be light. That’ll allow our temperatures to drop into the single digits with mostly clear skies.

The cold weather sticks around for a bit longer into Tuesday. Highs don’t look to approach the freezing mark until at least Wednesday. Chances for precipitation are fairly limited for the entire week – our best odds may not pop up until at least the first part of next week.

We’re expecting a big warm-up heading towards the weekend, too. Highs by Thursday should make it into the middle 40s, and by the time we get to Saturday, we should be able to climb into the 50s!