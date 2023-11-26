What We’re Tracking

Partly cloudy, very chilly night

Rebounding temperatures

Slight rain chance late week

After some snow melted away today, we still will have enough snowpack to allow for a quick drop in temperatures overnight. Many areas will start the day in the lower to middle 10s on Monday morning with wind chills between 5°-10°.

The cold air lingers into the start of the work week with highs in the upper 30s to near 40° through at least Tuesday. Overnight lows will fall into the 10s and lower 20s. Temperatures will be coldest for the central and southern counties until the deeper snow cover melts off as the week goes on.

Mostly sunny weather is expected through the middle of the week. Temperatures look to moderate into the 40s and lower 50s for the last half of the week ahead before our next system arrives. That could bring us rain this time late Thursday and into Friday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller