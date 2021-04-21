Cold start to Wednesday, more sunshine this afternoon

What We’re Tracking:

After clear skies overnight, widespread freezing temperatures become an issue for this morning. Temperatures to start off your Wednesday are in the middle to upper 20s with another freeze possible Thursday morning, so be sure to plan accordingly with outdoor vegetation.

Sunshine is expected for today and will help us to recover back to a high in the lower 50s. We expect some late week rain chances starting late Thursday with highs in the upper 50s and more showers into part of Friday with the next storm system arriving late in the week.

Temperatures, however, will warm up back into the 60s by the end of the week, then even warmer by the weekend with 70s expected, possibly to near 80° by Monday.

