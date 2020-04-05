Cold start today, warmer weather ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Pleasant end to the weekend

Warming trend through Tuesday

Mainly dry for much of the week

Today looks to be a great end to the weekend temperature wise. We’ll have fairly light winds, and temperatures will make it into the low 60s. The only downside is that we’ll start the day off with some cloud cover. It should break apart a bit through the afternoon, only to increase through the overnight hours.

There is a very slight chance for some spotty showers and thunderstorms to occur early Monday. Otherwise, we’ll have cloudy skies through the first half of the day. Temperatures for the afternoon climb well into the 70s despite the early clouds. Tuesday gets even warmer with low to mid 80s along with plenty of sunshine!

Another big cold front comes through Wednesday, though. It’ll drop our temperatures sharply through the day, and the rest of the week looks cooler with another chance for rain Thursday into Friday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor



