Cold start Tuesday with cloud cover dominating

What We’re Tracking:

Continued cold through Tuesday

Clearing out for the middle of the week

Rebounding temperatures later in the week

A very cold start early on with temperatures trying to get out of the middle 20s and our wind chill values rebounding out of the teens. A few flurries are possible before noon for our southern counties, but most will stay quiet as dry air is in place.

For Tuesday afternoon we hold on to the cooler temperatures and more cloud cover moving in. Highs will struggle to warm into the lower 40s as south breezes increase toward afternoon at 10-15mph.

By Wednesday we should start to clear out and temperatures start climbing again in to the 50s and even 60s by Thursday. The warm-up lingers until Friday before our next cold front moves in and we then see another cool down in store for the upcoming weekend.

Saturday temperatures may drop back down into the 40s with 50s and more sunshine to close out the weekend and into early next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez