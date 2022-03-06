What We’re Tracking:

Cold start

Rain late Sunday

Cool again next week

Winds will continue to relax this morning as the colder air continues to settle in. We’ll start off your Sunday in the 20s with light northerly breezes and mostly clear skies.

Through the daytime, a second storm system looks to move through which will bring better chances for scattered showers. Cloud cover will increase for the afternoon and evening with temperatures reaching the lower 50s for highs. Models are indicating that temperatures may be cool enough to support snow and possibly some freezing rain, especially for our northern and central counties.

Some of those isolated snow showers could linger into early Monday but not much is expected out of this system but maybe a dusting. We may even clear out and see sunshine heading into Monday afternoon.

Throughout most of the upcoming work week, expect cooler temperatures in the 40s and 50s and another chance for some wintry precipitation by Thursday. That will cool us down even more by the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez