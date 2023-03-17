What We’re Tracking

Breezy and cold

Negative wind chills possible

Much warmer next week

A few isolated snow showers have been popping up for the northeast side of the viewing area late this afternoon. These flurries are in response to a second – weaker – cold front moving in from the north. The snow showers may linger through the early evening causing some slick spots on the roads with reduced visibilities.

Tonight, a second round of colder air will move into town with strong wind gusts still an issue. Overnight lows will drop into the 10s with wind chills even cooler than that. Models are indicating that we could see some negative feels-like temperatures early Saturday morning.

Highs for Saturday afternoon will struggle to get into the 30s with winds gusting up to 30 mph. That means that wind chills will be in the 10s all day. Any sort of outdoor activity will be very cold. If you have to be outside wear as many layers as possible!

By Sunday and Monday, though, the temperatures begin to swing in the other direction with returning southerly winds. Highs to end the weekend should be in the middle 40s, and next week may begin in the middle 50s. Rain chances then move in by midweek with highs in the 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush