Cold temperatures today with a strong wind out of the northwest

What We’re Tracking:

Stronger wind, more clouds today

Chilly start to the weekend

Warming up early next week

One of the colder days of the week is expected today as a strong northwest wind develops at 20-30 mph. Winds could gust up towards 40 mph. Highs today are only expected to reach the lower 40s for much of the region and our northern counties could get stuck in the upper 30s. High winds and cool temperatures will combine to yield wind chills in the 30s for much of the day.

A system spinning well to our north may find just enough energy to poke its way into the outskirts of our viewing area by this afternoon. If it does so, temperatures just might be cold enough to see a quick snowflake or a few rain drops. Overnight lows heading into Saturday will be just in the upper 20s so plan on the first hard freeze for much of the region. Wind chills may drop below 20 degrees in several spots.

High temperatures for the weekend will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s, but mostly sunny weather should prevail. Winds will calm down and a warm up will slowly start to take place. Highs for the beginning of next week should be in the 60s, possibly a few 70s by Tuesday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush