What We’re Tracking:

Warming up Sunday

Mild temperatures through midweek

Another chance for rain Thursday

We’re starting off cold this morning thanks to clear skies and light winds. All are below freezing and are seeing temperatures in the 10s and 20s. Luckily, the winds have remained light so wind chills are not much colder than the air temperatures and we should warm up quite a bit later today.

For this afternoon highs will likely reach the upper 40s and optimistically lower 50s for a few different areas. Mostly sunny skies will return with warmer air pushing into the region. Activity should remain limited over the next few days.

Looking ahead to the upcoming work week, we’ll hold on to the more mild weather and dry conditions. Highs for Monday and Tuesday will get close to 50° with overnight lows near 30°. A few clouds may try and pass through Monday but still peaks of sunshine and same for Tuesday.

Cloud cover will start to increase again Wednesday before our next best chance for rain arrives late Wednesday into Thursday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez