Breezy conditions hold on

Warming up through Friday

A few showers Easter Weekend

FREEZE WARNING is in effect for almost all of northeast Kansas from 1 AM to 9 AM Thursday morning. See graphic below on specific counties included.

With the lack of cloud cover overhead through the night, temperatures are below freezing for some this morning in the wake of our big low pressure system. This has prompted freeze warnings to be issues for almost all of northeast Kansas. Expect 20s and 30s as you’re heading out the door this morning.

By the afternoon we should warm things up into the lower 60s as we hold on to sunshine as well. Winds will try and pick up at 10-15 mph leaving a fairly breezy afternoon.

Afternoon highs look to remain in the 60s as we close out the work week. There may be a stray shower or two by Friday afternoon but most stay dry as we just see increasing cloud cover. Through the weekend we’ll see a slight dip in temperatures as we get below average and struggle out of the upper 50s both Saturday and Sunday.

For Easter itself, expect somewhat chilly conditions along with chances for rain before drying out by Monday. Temperatures for next week look to warm back up into the 70s at some point.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez