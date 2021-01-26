Cold through midweek with one more chance for light snow tonight

We’ll have mostly cloudy skies today. and highs will struggle to make it out of the 20s today, especially in our northern and western communities. With winds around 10 mph, it’ll feel like we’re in the teens for most of the day.

There’s another system that will move through tonight, this time only bring a quick shot of light snow. We can expect around an inch or less area-wide by tomorrow morning, as temperatures fall into the teens.

We’ll still be pretty cold on Wednesday, but our clouds will begin to clear out. Expect highs in the mid-upper 20s, but our winds will be a little lighter.