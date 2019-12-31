Cold to ring in the New Year

Cold temperatures to ring in the new year but a warm first day for 2020.

What We’re Tracking:

Breezy and Cool today

Warmer for New Year’s Day

Chance of rain and flurries Thursday

We’re looking at a mostly sunny, but rather chilly day to round out 2019. Our afternoon highs will climb into the lower 40s, but the wind from yesterday still lingers although not as strong blowing at 10-15 mph. This will cause wind chill values to be in the middle 30s.

For your New Year’s Eve festivites, it looks to be a chilly one. Breezes will finally start to back off but temperature will still drop into the lower 30s around midnight.

A chilly night to ring in the new year will end up being a nice day to start 2020. Our temperatures will actually climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s for your Wednesday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Clouds will begin to increase later in the day Wednesday ahead of our next system that looks to move in on Thursday. A front will move through, but because temperatures will still be on the warm side Thursday afternoon, this system looks to start off as a rain event. Rain continuing on throughout the evening before our temperatures drop down to around freezing overnight. This could cause a bit of a wintry mix with even some light snow mixed in heading on into Friday morning.

That system moves out quickly and we continue to remain dry throughout the rest of the week into the weekend with temperatures in the lower 40s Friday and middle 40s Saturday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez



