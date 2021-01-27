Cold today, warming trend through the start of the weekend

The light to moderate snow that moved through overnight gave us a quick inch or two, so be careful on your way out the door for this morning.

We’ll still be pretty cold today with cloudy skies and highs in the middle to upper 20s, but our winds will be a little lighter.

Skies will begin to clear through Wednesday night with lows in the middle 10s and calm winds that could lead to a bit of patchy freezing fog early Thursday morning.

After that, we will see a warming trend through the end of the week with afternoon highs on Thursday in the lower 40s, and back into the 50s by Friday and Saturday with a round of rain likely by the start of the weekend.