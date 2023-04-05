What We’re Tracking

Warming up late week

Plenty of sunshine

Mainly dry through early next week

Tonight, we’ll hold on to clear skies and light winds which will allow temperatures to drop back into the upper 20s, so if you’ve already moved some plants outdoors, you’ll need to bring them in or cover them up.

We’ll have quite a bit of sunshine to end out the week, and temperatures begin gradually warming up. Highs tomorrow will be near 60°, and by Friday afternoon we’ll be back in the mid 60s. Lower 60s is pretty average for us this time of year!

Easter weekend looks beautiful with relatively light winds and pleasant temperatures! Highs should make it into the low to mid 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Some models are showing a few isolated showers mid-day, but early morning egg hunts should be okay.

The slight chance for a few showers may linger into the evening, but most will stay dry. We continue warming into early next week, with highs once again approaching 80° by Tuesday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

