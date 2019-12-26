Cold tonight, rainy weather ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Cold tonight

Showers by late Friday

Rainy Saturday with possible mix or snow showers early Sunday

We’ve got a pretty interesting next few days regarding our weather. Tonight, we’ll have clearing skies, at least briefly. That will allow us to drop back into the upper 20s overnight.

Tomorrow will be pretty chilly and gloomy out there. Highs will only make it into the low 40s, we’ll have a lot more cloud cover, and showers will begin to make their way into the area in the afternoon. They’ll become widespread through the overnight into Saturday, and don’t be surprised if you hear some rumbles of thunder. We’ll have periods of moderate to heavy rain at times!

Our low temperatures will likely happen in the early evening on Friday. We’ll fall a few degrees to around 40°, and then rise through the night. By the time you wake up Saturday, we’ll be in the low 50s! Saturday actually gets pretty warm with highs near 60° ahead of the cold front. Once that passes, we’ll see a window of dry conditions through the night before the backside of the system rotates through. That could bring us a slight chance for light snow showers of flurries.

When it’s all said and done, we could see widespread rain amounts of 0.5″-1.0″ with locally higher amounts, and maybe a dusting of snow early Sunday.



-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor



