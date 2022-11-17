Today doesn’t look quite so cold as yesterday was, but it’ll still be very chilly for this time of the year. Highs will likely make it close to 40° with cloudy skies and a slight chance for some sprinkles or flurries.

Winds shouldn’t be quite so breezy either, but we could still see a few gusts around 20mph. That’ll keep wind chills in the upper 20s and low 30s this afternoon.

Early Friday morning, wind chill values could very well be in the single digits, even subzero in some cases. Afternoon highs may not even reach the 30° mark, so wind chills will be stuck in the teens all day.

We are finally seeing signs of a warming trend, though, that will start up over the weekend and last into the middle of the week of Thanksgiving. Highs by Sunday should return to near 50°, with upper 50s expected early next week.