What We’re Tracking:

Cold and breezy through Friday

Dry for the rest of the week

Warmer weather early next week

Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with temperatures dipping into the lower 20s tonight. While there is a chance for a few flurries overnight, most areas will stay dry. Light west wind will drop the wind chill into the 10s by morning.

We’ll continue to hold on to cold high temperatures in the middle to upper 30s before cooling down even more by Friday. And our winds will be fairly breezy through the rest of the week, leading to wind chill values during the day in the 10s and 20s. Overnight wind chills could be as low as the single digits, even subzero in some cases by Friday morning as the coldest of the air builds in.

We are finally seeing signs of a warming trend, though, that will start up over the weekend and last into the middle of the week of Thanksgiving. Highs by Sunday should return to the upper 40s with 50s expected early next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller