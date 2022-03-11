We’ll start off with cloudy skies and gradually see them clearing from northwest to southeast. The eastern half of the area may have a harder time getting those to clear out, though.

Highs will struggle into the 30s, and we may make it into the middle 30s at best.

Our winds will be breezy today, too, with gusts up to 25 mph. That will make an already chilly day feel much colder. Wind chills are expected to be in the teens and twenties all day.

Overnight looks frigid as our skies fully clear. Temperatures will dip into the single digits and low teens, but with the wind still present, it’ll feel subzero in many spots.

The weekend starts off sunny, so that will help our temperatures out a bit more tomorrow along with the return of a southerly breeze by the afternoon. Expect a warm up into the low 40s.