Cold Wednesday with snow chance late

What We’re Tracking:

Much colder air moving our way

Snow chance late Wednesday/Wednesday night

Warming back up this weekend

The warmer air comes to an end overnight as another big blast of cold air has arrived. A cold start to your Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 10s and lower 20s. Winds are fairly breezy out of the north at 15-20 mph making it feel like single digits early on.

Highs will only climb into the lower to middle 20s on Wednesday with lighter northerly breezes. There is a chance for areas of light snow Wednesday evening into Wednesday night. While it may be scattered at times, light to moderate snowfall looks to be the case with minor accumulations possible. A general dusting to 2″ of snow is expected Wednesday night.

After that light snow, even colder weather settles in with highs in the lower to middle 10s on Thursday. Winds may also try and pick up again causing wind chill values below zero throughout most of the day. Expect it to feel like -10° to -20° early Thursday and struggle to feel above zero through the afternoon.

We start to warm things back up by Friday with highs in the upper 30s before 50s return for Saturday with plenty of sunshine. Another cold front may arrive by the end of the weekend but we only look to drop into the 30s and 40s by early next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez