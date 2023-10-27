What We’re Tracking

Cold weekend ahead

Rain returns with wintry mix possible

Colder air sticks around through Halloween

Temperatures drop heading into tonight and some folks could see temperatures at or below freezing. Don’t expect much of a warm weekend, we stay well below average struggling into the low 40s Saturday which is close to our average ‘low’ this time of year. Sunday it’s possible we’re stuck in the 30s all day as our precipitation chances increase.

Early Saturday should remain dry before we start to see showers moving in again for Saturday afternoon into Sunday. Temperatures drop into the 30s Saturday night and into Sunday morning, so we’ll have to monitor precipitation chances closely as a wintry mix may be possible for some. Overall, the weekend is looking cold and rainy.

After Sunday, we get a chance to dry out, but the colder air sticks around. Even though it’s several days away, it’s looking like a pretty good bet that Halloween will be on the colder side this year. Make sure trick-or-treaters have lots of layers in their costumes! Highs on Tuesday will likely be in the mid 40s with evening temperatures dipping into the 30s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard