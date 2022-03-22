What We’re Tracking:

Showers diminish tonight

Few showers possible Wednesday

Drier weather by the second half of the week

A few showers will remain possible through the night as the colder wind rushes into the region. Wind chills will fall into the 20s with air temperatures into the 30s by early Wednesday. Although a few showers will be possible, we are not expecting widespread heavy precipitation.

The chilly weather will stick around on Wednesday with highs in the 40s and breezy, but much of the region looks to dry out on Wednesday with only a few showers over the eastern areas at times. A few snowflakes could mix in early Wednesday until we climb into the 40s, as well.

After the system passes by, improving conditions are expected for the end of the week. Cool weather holds on for Thursday, but highs will return to the 50s on Friday. Pleasantly mild weather for next weekend as high temperatures start to rebound back into the 60s to lower 70s. Rather warm weather should be in place for the first few days of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller